What does $1,600 rent you in Santa Ana, today?

1010 W. MacArthur Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Santa Ana?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Santa Ana if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1010 W. MacArthur Blvd., #85




Listed at $1,600/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1010 W. MacArthur Blvd., #85.

Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and tennis courts. The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a private patio, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1345 Cabrillo Park Drive, #D05




Here's a 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1345 Cabrillo Park Drive, #D05, that's going for $1,550/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a covered patio, air conditioning, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

518 E. Pine St., #311




Then, located at 518 E. Pine St., #311, here's a 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,550/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has amenities like outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
