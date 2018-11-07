What does $1,700 rent you in Anaheim, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Anaheim with a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1801 E. Katella Ave., #4003 (Platinum Triangle)
Listed at $1,695/month, this 744-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1801 E. Katella Ave., #4003.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a balcony. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
2200 E. Ball Road (Southeast Anaheim)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2200 E. Ball Road and listed at $1,680/month for its 702 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you get hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, a ceiling fan and a breakfast nook. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2170 S. Harbor Blvd. (Anaheim Resort)
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 2170 S. Harbor Blvd. that's going for $1,665/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
909 S. Knott Ave. (West Anaheim)
Then, check out this 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 909 S. Knott Ave. and listed for $1,615/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan and closet space. In the building, you can expect to find a swimming pool and afitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
