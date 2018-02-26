What Does $1,700 Rent You In Baldwin Hills?

Take a look at the listings, below.
4063 Abourne Rd., #D
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 754-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4063 Abourne Rd.
Building amenities include garage parking. The top-floor unit has carpeting and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
4192 Somerset Dr., #2
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4192 Somerset Dr. It's listed for $1,650 / month.
The building boasts assigned parking. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
4190 Somerset Drive, #2
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4190 Somerset Dr. that's going for $1,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. There's also plenty of storage space. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
