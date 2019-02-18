What does $1,700 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
16952 Lynn Lane
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 16952 Lynn Lane.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and an outdoor space, while the unit offers a gas fireplace and new paint. Sadly, pets are not welcome at this time. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
20341 Bluffside Circle, #105
Next, there's this studio condo located at 20341 Bluffside Circle, #105. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 500 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the condo, there are hardwood floors and a private enclosed patio. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
18891 Delaware St.
Last but not least, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 18891 Delaware St. that's going for $1,695/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a spacious closet and ceiling fans. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.