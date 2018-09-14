What does $1,700 rent you in Koreatown, today?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,699.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
700 S. Berendo St.
First up, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 700 S. Berendo St. It's listed for $1,698/month for its 665 square feet of space.
The building offers garage parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both small dogs and cats are considered with additional fees.
833 S. Berendo St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 833 S. Berendo St. that's going for $1,675/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and on-site management. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
681 Shatto Place
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 681 Shatto Place. It's listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
861 Fedora St.
Located at 861 Fedora St., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and granite countertops. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
141 Normandie Ave.
Finally, listed at $1,650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 141 Normandie Ave.
The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. The unit offers hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
