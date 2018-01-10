REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,700 Rent You In Little Armenia, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Armenia? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in the neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month.

Here are the listings.

1327 N Kingsley Dr., #8




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1327 N Kingsley Dr. The unit has hardwood floors, great storage space and ample amounts of natural light. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1366 N Serrano Ave.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1366 N Serrano Ave. It's also listed for $1,695 / month for its 675 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite counter tops, plenty of closet space, good natural lighting and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1323 N Kingsley Dr., #3




Lastly, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1323 N Kingsley Dr., which is going for $1,645 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space, great sunlight and in-unit laundry. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
