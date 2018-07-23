What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1120 Sunvue Place (Echo Park)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1120 Sunvue Place. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the light-filled apartment, there are hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, air conditioning units, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2445 Colorado Blvd. (Eagle Rock)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2445 Colorado Blvd. that's also going for $1,700/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, garden access, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and a private deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome at this location.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5535 Carlton Way (Hollywood)
Located at 5535 Carlton Way, here's a studio that's listed for $1,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space, built-in storage features, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, shared outdoor space and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
345 S. Manhattan Place (Koreatown)
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 345 S. Manhattan Place that's going for $1,700/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, granite countertops, closet space and air conditioning units. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted with a $250 nonrefundable fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
