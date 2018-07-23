REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

345 S. Manhattan Place. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1120 Sunvue Place (Echo Park)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1120 Sunvue Place. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 600 square feet of space.

The building features assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the light-filled apartment, there are hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, air conditioning units, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2445 Colorado Blvd. (Eagle Rock)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2445 Colorado Blvd. that's also going for $1,700/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, garden access, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and a private deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome at this location.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

5535 Carlton Way (Hollywood)




Located at 5535 Carlton Way, here's a studio that's listed for $1,700/month.

The apartment features hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space, built-in storage features, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, shared outdoor space and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

345 S. Manhattan Place (Koreatown)




Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 345 S. Manhattan Place that's going for $1,700/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, granite countertops, closet space and air conditioning units. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted with a $250 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyreal estate
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News