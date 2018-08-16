What does $1,700 rent you in Pasadena, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Pasadena if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
266 S. El Molino Ave., #20
Listed at $1,695/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 266 S. El Molino Ave., #20.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. The unit offers hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is a "biker's paradise".
153 N. Oak Knoll Ave.
Next, here's a 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 153 N. Oak Knoll Ave. that's also going for $1,695/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, an elevator, a fitness center and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is convenient for biking.
295 S. Hudson Ave.
Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 295 S. Hudson Ave. It's listed for $1,675/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is great for biking.
405 N. Madison Ave. (Pasadena)
Located at 405 N. Madison Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,675/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.
109 E. Penn St., #137 (Pasadena)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 109 E. Penn St., #137. It's listed for $1,645/month for its 533 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, storage space, secured entry and assigned garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.
