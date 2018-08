What Does $1,700 Rent You In Pico-Robertson, Today?

1115 S Wooster St, #203

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pico-Robertson for a 1-bedroom apartment? We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to see what you can get in the neighborhood for $1,700 / month (below the citywide median of $2,100)Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below. Note that prices and availability are subject to change.Listed at $1,675 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1115 S Wooster St. The unit comes with hardwood and tiled floors, wall air conditioning and heating, and lots of storage space. When it comes to building amenities, it offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1519 South Wooster Street. It's also listed for $1,675 / month. The building offers parking for a compact car and on-site laundry. Inside, you'll get hardwood, tiled and carpeted floors, a window air conditioner, and lots of closet space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment/guest house at 1535 Livonia Avenue that's going for $1,650 / month. This renovated unit includes a kitchenette, central heating and air conditioning, new hardwood floors, and lots of natural light from the windows and patio door. However, the landlord is "looking for a female (for privacy reasons) professional individual/student." Off-street parking is available. No pets.(Take a look at the full listing here .)---