What Does $1,700 Rent You In Sherman Oaks, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sherman Oaks? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month.Take a look at the listings, below.Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 15206 Burbank Blvd. In the furnished unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 4555 Sylmar Ave. It's also listed for $1,700 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 14403 Addison St. (at Tilden Avenue) that's going for $1,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, a dishwasher and a private balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here .)---