REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,700 Rent You In Sherman Oaks, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sherman Oaks? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

15206 Burbank Blvd.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 15206 Burbank Blvd. In the furnished unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4555 Sylmar Ave.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 4555 Sylmar Ave. It's also listed for $1,700 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

14403 Addison St.




Here's a studio apartment at 14403 Addison St. (at Tilden Avenue) that's going for $1,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, a dishwasher and a private balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News