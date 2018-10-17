REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Costa Mesa, today?

1819 Monrovia Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Costa Mesa?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Costa Mesa if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2000 Parsons St.




Here's this studio situated at 2000 Parsons St. It's listed for $1,755/month for its 460 square feet of space.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building boasts amenities like a fitness center, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted with additional fees.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

126 E. 18th St.




Here's a 515-square-foot studio at 126 E. 18th St. that's also going for $1,755/month.

The apartment has recessed lighting, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building provides a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed, though restrictions and additional fees apply.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1819 Monrovia Ave.




Then, check out this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1819 Monrovia Ave. It's listed for $1,745/month.

The building offers on-site management, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineCosta Mesa
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Huntington Beach
The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Angeles, right now
Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,600 get you?
What's the priciest residential rental on the market in West Hollywood?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Dodgers win 5-2 over Brewers, take 3-2 lead in NLCS
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
Fire crews battle building fire in Santa Fe Springs
Dodgers' Machado fined for kicking Brewers' Jesus Aguilar
Consumer Watchdog calls for investigation into PG&E over blackouts
Customers swarm Chino Hills 7-Eleven for lucky lotto tickets
Crews scour Malibu Park in search for clues in series of burglaries
Show More
Man accused of killing woman found dead in OC motel room
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
Meth disguised as Aztec calendars found in Orange County
3.5 earthquake strikes Riverside County's San Jacinto area
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
More News