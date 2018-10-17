What does $1,800 rent you in Costa Mesa, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Costa Mesa if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2000 Parsons St.
Here's this studio situated at 2000 Parsons St. It's listed for $1,755/month for its 460 square feet of space.
The apartment has hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building boasts amenities like a fitness center, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted with additional fees.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
126 E. 18th St.
Here's a 515-square-foot studio at 126 E. 18th St. that's also going for $1,755/month.
The apartment has recessed lighting, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building provides a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1819 Monrovia Ave.
Then, check out this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1819 Monrovia Ave. It's listed for $1,745/month.
The building offers on-site management, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
