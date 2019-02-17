What does $1,800 rent you in Costa Mesa, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Costa Mesa if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2345 Newport Blvd., #F207
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2345 Newport Blvd., #F207.
The building has on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
126 E. 18th St.
Next, there's this urban chic studio located at 126 E. 18th St. It's listed for $1,780/month for its 515 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The colorful unit features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a private balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are both allowed on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
897 Center St.
Last but not least, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 897 Center St. that's going for $1,750/month.
The building boasts assigned parking, while the unit includes new modern floors and quartz countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.