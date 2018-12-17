What does $1,800 rent you in Historic Filipinotown, today? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Historic Filipinotown?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Historic Filipinotown is currently hovering around $1,750.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

422 1/2 N. Westlake Ave., #125






Listed at $1,795/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 422 1/2 N. Westlake Ave., #125.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The building boasts on-site laundry and designated parking. Pets are not permitted.

125 N. Westlake Ave.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 125 N. Westlake Ave. It's also listed for $1,795/month for its 700 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and parking. The apartment features a breakfast bar, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

251 Robinson St., #106





Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 251 Robinson St., #106 that's going for $1,795/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, a dishwasher, garden access and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

245 N. Alvarado St.






Then, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 245 N. Alvarado St. It's listed for $1,795/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness room, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Dog owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot only allows cats. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

