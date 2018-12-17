What does $1,800 rent you in Historic Filipinotown, today? | Hoodline

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Historic Filipinotown is currently hovering around $1,750.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
422 1/2 N. Westlake Ave., #125
Listed at $1,795/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 422 1/2 N. Westlake Ave., #125.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The building boasts on-site laundry and designated parking. Pets are not permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
125 N. Westlake Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 125 N. Westlake Ave. It's also listed for $1,795/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and parking. The apartment features a breakfast bar, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
251 Robinson St., #106
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 251 Robinson St., #106 that's going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, a dishwasher, garden access and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
245 N. Alvarado St.
Then, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 245 N. Alvarado St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness room, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Dog owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot only allows cats. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)