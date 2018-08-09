What does $1,800 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
17011 Sims Lane, #5
Listed at $1,795/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 17011 Sims Lane, #5.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
17122 Pacific Coast Highway, #104
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 17122 Pacific Coast Highway, #104. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 478 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect a fireplace, hardwood floors, a deck, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and has a few nearby public transportation options.
7522 Amazon Drive, #12A
Here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7522 Amazon Drive, #12A, that's going for $1,745/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building features swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
8131 San Angelo Drive
Finally, check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8131 San Angelo Drive. It's listed for $1,725/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and assigned garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
