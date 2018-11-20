What does $1,800 rent you in Irvine, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Irvine if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1374 Scholarship (Business District)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1374 Scholarship.
In the unit, expect to find a breakfast bar, a balcony and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a clubhouse and basketball courts. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a $39 application fee and $1850 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
199 Alicante Aisle (West Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 199 Alicante Aisle. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 728 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. The apartment features in-unit laundry, carpeted flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4 Austin (El Camino Real)
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4 Austin that's going for $1,775/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, two swimming pools, a fitness center, garage parking and tennis courts. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)