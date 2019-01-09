What does $1,800 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Laguna Beach if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
510 Glenneyre St., #3
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 510 Glenneyre St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space, while the apartment boasts a spacious bedroom, multiple closets and new kitchen countertops. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $49 application fee and $1800 security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
240 Oak St., #2
Finally, there's this spacious studio apartment located at 240 Oak St.
It's listed for $1,795/month for its 500 square feet of space. The space features a full kitchen, complete with granite countertops and laminate flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and close proximity to popular restaurants, shops and the beach. Currently, neither cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1306 Bluebird Canyon Drive
Next, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1306 Bluebird Canyon Drive. It's listed for $1,750/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a private patio, ample natural lighting and a fully stocked kitchen with a full range of appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are currently welcome and there's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)