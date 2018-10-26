What does $1,800 rent you in Los Angeles today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
18529 Calvert St., #208 (Tarzana)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 18529 Calvert St., #208. It's listed for $1,800/month for its 620 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Underground parking is listed as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5143 Bakman Ave., #302 (North Hollywood)
Next, here's a 664-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 5143 Bakman Ave., #302 that's also going for $1,800/month.
The apartment features a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and parking. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has good transit options.
22421 Sherman Way, #10 (West Hills)
Then, check out this 618-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 22421 Sherman Way, #10. It's listed for $1,800/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a washer and dryer, a fireplace, a breakfast nook and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Canine companions are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1938 Bonsallo Ave., #103 (University Park)
Located at 1938 Bonsallo Ave., #103, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. The building has a residents lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
11857 Jefferson Blvd. (Playa Vista)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 11857 Jefferson Blvd. It's listed for $1,800/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and built-in storage features. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
