What does $1,800 rent you in Pasadena, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Pasadena if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
276 Alpine St. (Pasadena)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 276 Alpine St. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 575 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, there are tiled flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.
495 S. Madison Ave. (Pasadena)
Here's a 607-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 495 S. Madison Ave. that's also going for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilingsstainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is very bikeable.
420 S. Euclid Ave. (Pasadena)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 420 S. Euclid Ave. It's listed for $1,750/month.
The building features assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and spacious closets. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.
677 S. Lake Ave. (Pasadena)
Located at 677 S. Lake Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,750/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is bikeable.
