What does $1,800 rent you in Sherman Oaks, today?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks is currently hovering around $1,775.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
15051 Moorpark St., #107
Listed at $1,800/month, this 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 15051 Moorpark St., #107.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, wood cabinetry, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and a balcony.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry and a residents' lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
14719 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Next, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 14719 W. Magnolia Blvd. that's going for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include assigned garage parking and outdoor space. The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and a covered patio. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
13518 Burbank Blvd.
Now check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13518 Burbank Blvd. It's also listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, storage space, secured entry and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed, pending a deposit.
14900 Moorpark St.
Located at 14900 Moorpark St., here's a 750-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,748/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted with additional fees.
15354 Weddington St.
Finally, listed at $1,725/month, this 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 15354 Weddington St.
The unit has a ceiling fan, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. The building includes a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed.
