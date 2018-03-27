REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Studio City, Today?

4251 Mary Ellen Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Studio City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood with a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

4251 Mary Ellen Ave.




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 528-square-foot apartment is located at 4251 Mary Ellen Ave.

In the unit, you can expect carpeting, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and closet space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10947 Bloomfield St.




Here's a studio apartment at 10947 Bloomfield St. that's going for $1,725 / month.

Tenants will find the unit features carpeted floors, granite countertops, a deck and a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11105 Acama St.



Located at 11105 Acama St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,705/ month.

In the unit, you can expect carpeting, closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News