What does $1,900 rent you in Costa Mesa, today? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Costa Mesa if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
136 Cecil Place, #102
Listed at $1,895/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 136 Cecil Place, #102.
The building features garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2345 Newport Blvd.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2345 Newport Blvd. It's listed for $1,875/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1142 Buckingham Drive, #1137 E
Located at 1142 Buckingham Drive, #1137 E, here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,820/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
