What does $1,900 rent you in Irvine, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Irvine if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
83 Rockwood (Woodbridge)
First off, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 83 Rockwood that's listed for $1,900/month for its 715 square feet of space.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
3405 Orangewood (Oak Creek)
Here's an 868-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 3405 Orangewood that's going for $1,890/month.
The apartment features a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2300 Scholarship (Business District)
Next, check out this 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 2300 Scholarship. It's listed for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include a balcony, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
199 Alicante Aisle (West Park)
Then, located at 199 Alicante Aisle, here's a 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,845/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, air conditioning, tile flooring, in-unit laundry, a patio, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space, on-site management and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)