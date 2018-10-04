REAL ESTATE

What does $1,900 rent you in Irvine, today?

2300 Scholarship. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Irvine?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Irvine if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

83 Rockwood (Woodbridge)




First off, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 83 Rockwood that's listed for $1,900/month for its 715 square feet of space.

In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3405 Orangewood (Oak Creek)




Here's an 868-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 3405 Orangewood that's going for $1,890/month.

The apartment features a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2300 Scholarship (Business District)





Next, check out this 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 2300 Scholarship. It's listed for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include a balcony, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

199 Alicante Aisle (West Park)




Then, located at 199 Alicante Aisle, here's a 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,845/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, air conditioning, tile flooring, in-unit laundry, a patio, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space, on-site management and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
