What does $1,900 rent you in Orange, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Orange if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4900 E. Chapman Ave., #5
Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4900 E. Chapman Ave., #5.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking, while the spacious unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
130 S. Hewes St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 130 S. Hewes St. It's listed for $1,850/month for its 855 square feet of space.
The building features both a fitness center and a clubhouse; In the luxury apartment, there are hardwood floors, an abundance of natural lighting and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome, and the rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2627 N. Bourbon St.
Last but not least, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2627 N. Bourbon St. that's going for $1,805/month.
In the bright unit, you'll get high ceilings, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting, while building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)