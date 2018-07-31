What does $2,000 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?

According to Walk Score, this Huntington Beach neighborhood is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
What might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,000 /month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
20251 Cape Coral Lane
Listed at $1,995/month, this 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 20251 Cape Coral Lane.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a patio, high ceilings, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
7521 Edinger Ave.
Next, there's this studio situated at 7521 Edinger Ave. It's also listed for $1,995/month for its 583 square feet of space.
The building has assigned parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, designer lighting and a master bedroom. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
910 Palm Ave.
Here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 910 Palm Ave. that's going for $1,950/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, shared outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile floors, a patio, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
