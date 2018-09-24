What does $2,000 rent you in Irvine, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Irvine with a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1105 Elmhurst (Oak Creek)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1105 Elmhurst.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2233 Martin, #116 (Business District)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 2233 Martin, #116. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 952 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. In the condo, there are a walk-in closet, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
308 Falcon Creek (Oak Creek)
Here's an 890-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 308 Falcon Creek that's going for $1,950/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning and carpeted flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a residents lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1702 Elk Grove (Oak Creek)
Then, check out this 890-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 1702 Elk Grove. It's also listed for $1,950/month.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
1106 Scholarship (Business District)
Finally, located at 1106 Scholarship, here's a 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,950/month.
The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, granite countertops, a private patio, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a balcony, recessed lighting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
