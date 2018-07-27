What does $2,000 rent you in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
108 W. Second St., #605 (Downtown)
Here's this studio spot located at 108 W. Second St., #605. It's listed for $2,000/month for its 790 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator and a door person. In the unit, there are high ceilings, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
546 N. Oxford Ave., #207 (Melrose)
Here's a 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 546 N. Oxford Ave., #207 that's also going for $2,000/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, new appliances, high ceilings, closet space and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1836 N. Gramercy Place, #1832 (Hollywood)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1836 N. Gramercy Place, #1832. It's listed for $1,999/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building has a pool and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6101 Monterey Road, #7 (Montecito Heights)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 6101 Monterey Road, #7 that's also going for $1,999/month.
In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
