What does $2,000 rent you in Pasadena, today?

330 S. Mentor Ave., #138
Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 330 S. Mentor Ave., #138.
The complex boasts outdoor space with barbecue grills, a swimming pool, a spa, a sauna, a recreation room and storage space. In the unit, look for tile flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is a "biker's paradise".
265 E. California Blvd., #A
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 265 E. California Blvd., #A. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here with a pet deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is great for biking.
485 S. Oakland Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 485 S. Oakland Ave. that's going for $1,950/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is a "biker's paradise".
375 E. Green St.
Next, check out this 782-square-foot studio that's located at 375 E. Green St. It's also listed for $1,950/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find carpeted floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, extra storage space, a swimming pool, secured entry, a residents lounge and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that up to two animals are allowed on this property pending a pet deposit and a monthly pet rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is a "biker's paradise".
