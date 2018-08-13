What does $2,000 rent you in West Hollywood?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in West Hollywood if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1326 N. Flores St., #28
First up, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1326 N. Flores St., #28 that's going for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome pending additional fees and restrictions.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1114 N. Clark St.
Next, check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1114 N. Clark St. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, extra storage space, a business center, on-site management and package service. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
400 N. Doheny Drive, #8
Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 N. Doheny Drive, #8.
In the apartment, which comes furnished or unfurnished, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)