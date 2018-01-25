What Does $2,100 Rent You In Los Angeles, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
10389 West Olympic Blvd. (Century City)
Listed at $2,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10389 West Olympic Blvd. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and good natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and additional storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
3520 Hughes Ave. (Palms)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 3520 Hughes Ave. It's also listed for $2,100 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
655 S Hope St., #1006 (Downtown)
Next, check out this 661-square-foot studio condo that's located at 655 S Hope St. It's listed for $2,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a roof deck. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
5210 Premiere Hills Cir., #117 (Woodland Hills)
Located at 5210 Premiere Hills Cir., here's an 840-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,100/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
9816 Shoup Ave. (Chatsworth)
Listed at $2,100 / month, this 1,625-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house is located at 9816 Shoup Ave. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite counter tops, two ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
