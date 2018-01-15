REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,100 Rent You In Los Feliz, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Feliz? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,100 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer.

2031 Dracena Dr.




Listed at $2,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2031 Dracena Dr. In the second-floor apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1757 N Kingsley Dr.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1757 N Kingsley Dr. (at Franklin Avenue). It's listed for $2,095 / month for its 550 square feet of space. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space and good natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

3947 Los Feliz Blvd., #1f




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3947 Los Feliz Blvd. that's going for $2,095 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
realestateHoodlineapartmenthousing marketconsumer
