What does $2,200 rent you in Irvine, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Irvine?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Irvine if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $2,200/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 3002 Cherrywood.The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 2233 Martin, #321. It's also listed for $2,200/month for its 952 square feet of space.When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, there are a fireplace, a balcony, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Then, here's an 837-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2801 Main St. that's going for $2,179/month.Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers amenities like a business center, a fitness center, a dog park, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed, though restrictions apply.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the full listing here .)