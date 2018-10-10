REAL ESTATE

What does $2,200 rent you in Irvine, today?

2801 Main St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Irvine?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Irvine if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3002 Cherrywood (Oak Creek)




Listed at $2,200/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 3002 Cherrywood.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2233 Martin, #321 (Business District)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 2233 Martin, #321. It's also listed for $2,200/month for its 952 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, there are a fireplace, a balcony, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2801 Main St. (Business District)




Then, here's an 837-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2801 Main St. that's going for $2,179/month.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers amenities like a business center, a fitness center, a dog park, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed, though restrictions apply.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
