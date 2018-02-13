REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,200 Rent You In Westwood, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westwood? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,200 / month.

Read on for the listings.

10550 Eastborne Ave., #5




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 752-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10550 Eastborne Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1419 S Bentley Ave., #201



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1419 S Bentley Ave. It's also listed for $2,200 / month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. In the second-floor apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

10460 Santa Monica Blvd.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10460 Santa Monica Blvd. (at Holmby Avenue), which is going for $2,195 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
