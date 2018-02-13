What Does $2,200 Rent You In Westwood, Today?

Read on for the listings.
10550 Eastborne Ave., #5
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 752-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10550 Eastborne Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1419 S Bentley Ave., #201
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1419 S Bentley Ave. It's also listed for $2,200 / month.
The building boasts on-site laundry. In the second-floor apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
10460 Santa Monica Blvd.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10460 Santa Monica Blvd. (at Holmby Avenue), which is going for $2,195 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
