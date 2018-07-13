What does $2,300 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Laguna Beach if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.
Below, take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
280 Aster St., #4
Listed at $2,300/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 280 Aster St., #4.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a front deck. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
250 Cliff Drive, #10
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 250 Cliff Drive, #10. It's listed for $2,295/month for its 577 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. The unit has a breakfast bar, a front patio, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
274 Cliff Drive, #3
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 274 Cliff Drive, #3, that's also going for $2,295/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and included utilities. In the unit, look for wooden cabinetry and tile floors. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
245 Aster St., #14
Next, check out this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 245 Aster St., #14. It's listed for $2,250/month.
In the unit, expect a ceiling fan, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)