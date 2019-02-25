What does $2,300 rent you in West Hollywood, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in West Hollywood with a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
950 Larrabee St.
First up, listed at $2,295/month, this 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 950 Larrabee St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool, while the unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1219 Larrabee St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom upper-level apartment situated at 1219 Larrabee St. It's also listed for $2,295/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building has a swimming pool and the newly-renovated unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinetry. Sadly, cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1411 N. Hayworth Ave., #6
Last but not least, here's a 719-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1411 N. Hayworth Ave. that's going for $2,250/month.
In the unit, you'll get an open floor plan, hardwood floors, crown molding and more. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
