REAL ESTATE

What does $2,400 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?

8222 Ridgefield Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

221 13th St.




Listed at $2,400/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 221 13th St.

Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a deck and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8222 Ridgefield Drive





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 8222 Ridgefield Drive and also listed at $2,400/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The building has garage parking and outdoor space. In the townhouse, there are stainless steel appliances, an outdoor patio and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Warner Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway




Here's a 570-square-foot studio condo at Warner Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway that's going for $2,400/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a balcony and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Canine companions are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is convenient for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHuntington Beach
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood
What does $1,200 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Business District, right now?
What will $2,500 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Voting machine problem, long lines reported at LA County polling places
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides
OC congressional races could determine control of House
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Election 2018: California candidates make their final pitches
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at Ontario AMC Theatres
Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Show More
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on stunning display while feeding
LAUSD superintendent has plans to decentralize district, report says
Cedars-Sinai volunteer, who survived Holocaust, celebrates 100th birthday
Homeless man tries to steal bus full of children on field trip
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed fire captain
More News