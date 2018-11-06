What does $2,400 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
221 13th St.
Listed at $2,400/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 221 13th St.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a deck and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
8222 Ridgefield Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 8222 Ridgefield Drive and also listed at $2,400/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The building has garage parking and outdoor space. In the townhouse, there are stainless steel appliances, an outdoor patio and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
Warner Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway
Here's a 570-square-foot studio condo at Warner Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway that's going for $2,400/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a balcony and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Canine companions are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is convenient for biking.
