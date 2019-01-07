What does $2,500 rent you in Beverly Hills, today?

According to Walk Score, this Beverly Hills neighborhood has excellent walkability, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Beverly Hills is currently hovering around $2,700.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
South Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard
Listed at $2,500/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at South Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and large closets. Animals are not welcome.
347 N. Palm Drive, #101
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 347 N. Palm Drive, #101. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 746 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, there is hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
203 N. Almont Drive
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 203 N. Almont Drive that's going for $2,488/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, many windows, high ceilings, white appliances, a dishwasher and large closets. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
