What does $2,500 rent you in Beverly Hills, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Beverly Hills if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
South Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard (Beverly Hills)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at South Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. It's listed for $2,500/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, exposed beams, granite countertops and spacious closets. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
347 N. Palm Drive, #204 (Beverly Hills)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 347 N. Palm Drive, #204 that's going for $2,495/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and granite countertops. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
114 N. Almont Drive (Beverly Hills)
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 114 N. Almont Drive. It's listed for $2,450/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a pantry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
