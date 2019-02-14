What does $2,600 rent you in Beverly Hills, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Beverly Hills if you've got a budget of $2,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
350 N. Crescent Drive, #102 (Beverly Hills)
Listed at $2,598/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 350 N. Crescent Drive, #102.
The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management, while the unit includes stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
132 S. Bedford Drive (Beverly Hills)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 132 S. Bedford Drive. It's listed for $2,595/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are both welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
433 S. Rexford Drive (Beverly Hills)
Last but not least, here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 433 S. Rexford Drive that's going for $2,550/month.
In the lower-level unit, you'll get a spacious living room and plenty of storage. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Unfortunately, animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.