What does $2,600 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Laguna Beach if you don't want to spend more than $2,600/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
340 Moss St.
Listed at $2,600/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 340 Moss St..
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. The apartment provides air conditioning, carpeted flooring, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
391 Second St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 391 Second St. It's also listed for $2,600/month for its 550 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a deck. The apartment offers hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
396 Cypress Drive, #A
Finally, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 396 Cypress Drive, #A, that's going for $2,550/month.
The unit comes with cement floors, a patio, recessed lighting, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned garage parking. Pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and has some transit options.
