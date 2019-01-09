What does $2,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
8748 Reading Ave. (Westchester)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom at 8748 Reading Ave. that's going for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get quartz countertops, both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking, a roof deck and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1200 S. Santa Fe Ave. (Downtown)
Next, check out this 1,288-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1200 S. Santa Fe Ave. It's also listed for $2,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and central air conditioning. The building features assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3620 Ellsworth St., #1 (Silver Lake)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 3620 Ellsworth St., #1. It's listed for $2,695/month for its 850 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are quartz countertops, LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)