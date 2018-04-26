What does $2,700 rent you in the LA Metro area?

We compared what $2,700 might get you in Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Glendale, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Los Angeles -- 2844 Sichel St.
This 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 2844 Sichel St. in Los Angeles' Mt. Washington neighborhood. Asking $2,700 / month, it's priced 10 percent below the $3,000 median rent for a two bedroom in Los Angeles.
The home features assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and bay windows. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
West Hollywood -- 906 N Doheny Drive, #501
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 906 N Doheny Drive in West Hollywood. It's also listed for $2,700 / month for its 714-square-feet of space--2 percent pricier than West Hollywood's median one-bedroom rent of $2,650.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling windows and a patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Glendale -- 3657 2nd Ave.
Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1,104-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 3657 2nd Ave. in Glendale is 21 percent below Glendale's median three-bedroom rent of $3,437.
In the home, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, a storage room and a backyard. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
