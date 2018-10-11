REAL ESTATE

What does $2,800 rent you in Downtown Los Angeles, today?

1001 S. Olive St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $2,967.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,800 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

877 Francisco St., #1826




First up, there's this studio condo over at 877 Francisco St., #1826, that's listed for $2,800/month for its 524 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, a business center and concierge service. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1111 S. Grand Ave., #614




Here's a 960-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1111 S. Grand Ave., #614, that's going for $2,750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1001 S. Olive St., #514




Then, check out this 709-square-foot studio condo that's located at 1001 S. Olive St., #514. It's also listed for $2,750/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and a residents lounge. Pets are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
