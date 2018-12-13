What does $2,800 rent you in Laguna Beach, today? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Laguna Beach if you're on a budget of $2,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

160 High Drive, #A






Listed at $2,800/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 160 High Drive, #A.

Building amenities include outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and French doors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

100 Cliff Drive, #12






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 100 Cliff Drive, #12. It's listed for $2,795/month for its 994 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a kitchen island and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1570 N. Coast Highway, #15704






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1570 N. Coast Highway, #15704 that's going for $2,750/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
