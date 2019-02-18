What does $2,900 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $2,900/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Sunset Boulevard (Echo Park)
Here's a 757-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on Sunset Boulevard that's going for $2,895/month.
In the bright unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, secured entry and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
Chenault Street and South Barrington Avenue (Brentwood)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Chenault Street and South Barrington Avenue. It's listed for $2,895/month.
You'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a private balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
2965 Waverly Drive (Silver Lake)
Listed at $2,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2965 Waverly Drive.
In the newly-renovated condo, you can expect high ceilings, a spacious floor plan and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1353 N. Martel Ave., #109 (Hollywood)
Here's a 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1353 N. Martel Ave., #109 that's going for $2,850/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and a swimming pool. In the furnished unit, there is a fireplace, custom-made furniture and full kitchen equipment. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
North Sycamore and Rosewood Avenues (Melrose)
Last but not least, located at North Sycamore and Rosewood Avenues, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,850/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, crown molding and garden access. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
