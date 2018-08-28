REAL ESTATE

What does $3,000 rent you in Santa Monica?

222 Seventh St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Santa Monica?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Santa Monica with a budget of $3,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

828 Fifth St., #10




Listed at $3,000/month, this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 828 Fifth St., #10.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, extra storage space, secured entry and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

115 Marguerita Ave., #D




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 115 Marguerita Ave., #D. It's also listed for $3,000/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the condo, anticipate carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1137 11th St., #304




Here's an 860-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1137 11th St., #304, that's going for $2,995/month.

In the unit, which is available furnished, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Assigned parking and secured entry are offered as building amenities. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1033 Third St., #108



Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1033 Third St., #108. It's listed for $2,995/month as well.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a patio, a dishwasher, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

222 Seventh St., #203




Finally, listed at $2,950/month, this 878-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 222 Seventh St., #203.

In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
