What does $3,000 rent you in West Hollywood, today?

930 Palm Ave., #327. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Hollywood?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in West Hollywood if you don't want to spend more than $3,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

821 Westmount Drive (West Hollywood)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 821 Westmount Drive that's going for $2,995/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

North Alta Vista Boulevard and Fountain Avenue






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at North Alta Vista Boulevard and Fountain Avenue. It's also listed for $2,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, garden access and a deck. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

930 Palm Ave., #327 (West Hollywood)






Located at 930 Palm Ave., #327, here's a 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,990/month.

In the furnished unit, you can expect stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, floor-to-ceiling windows and air conditioning. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
