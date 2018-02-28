REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,100 Rent You In Downtown, Today?

889 Francisco St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got a budget of $3,100 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

889 Francisco St., #3010




Listed at $3,095 / month, this 760-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 889 Francisco St.

The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

900 South Figueroa St., #1107



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 900 South Figueroa St. It's listed for $3,080 / month for its 738 square feet of space.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, as well as stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

717 W Olympic Blvd.




Here's an 843-square-foot studio apartment at 717 W Olympic Blvd. that's going for $3,061 / month.

The building features a roof deck. The bright unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestaterental propertyHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News