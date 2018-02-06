What Does $3,100 Rent You In Los Angeles, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $3,100 / month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
1100 S Hope St., #1312 (Downtown)
Listed at $3,100 / month, this 1,120-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 1100 S Hope St. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, a residents lounge and a doorman. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
9100 Whitworth Dr. (Pico-Robertson)
Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 9100 Whitworth Dr., which is going for $3,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
889 Francisco St., #3010 (Downtown)
Next, check out this 760-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 889 Francisco St. It's listed for $3,095 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge, outdoor space, storage space and a business center. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, high ceilings, plenty of natural light and stainless steel appliances.
Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
6220 West 3rd St., #2-317 (Park La Brea)
Located at 6220 West 3rd St., here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,089/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, concierge service and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
717 W Olympic Blvd. (Downtown)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 717 W Olympic Blvd. It's listed for $3,061 / month for its 843-square-feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a roof deck and outdoor space.
In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.