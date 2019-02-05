What does $3,100 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Los Angeles with a budget of $3,100/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8811 Burton Way, #212 (Beverly Grove)
Listed at $3,100/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom luxury apartment is located at 8811 Burton Way, #212.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and a rooftop deck with stunning views of the city. In the bright unit, look for a fully-remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, animals are not currently welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1728 El Cerrito Place, #3 (Hollywood)
Next, there's this boutique studio condo located at 1728 El Cerrito Place, #3. It's listed for $3,099/month for its 550 square feet of space.
In the fully furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and an array of designer furniture. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
1313 Sunset Blvd., #203 (Echo Park)
Here's a 684-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1313 Sunset Blvd., #203 that's going for $3,095/month.
The spacious apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample natural lighting and stainless steel appliances, while the building offers assigned parking and a landscaped outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1755 Argyle Ave., #502 (Hollywood)
Next, check out this 450-square-foot studio condo that's located at 1755 Argyle Ave., #502. It's listed for $3,095/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, an in-unit washer/dryer and a private balcony. The boutique building features garage parking and remarkable views of Los Angeles. Sadly, neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
