What does $3,200 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?

30802 Coast Highway, #F25
Listed at $3,200/month, this 682-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom beach cottage is located at 30802 Coast Highway, #F25.
The cozy home offers a swimming pool, an open floor plan, high ceilings and expansive ocean views. Sadly, pets are not welcome at this time. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
2175 S. Coast Highway, #16
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo situated at 2175 S. Coast Highway, #16. It's also listed for $3,200/month for its 625 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry and an outdoor space, while the furnished unit includes a gourmet chef kitchen, a built-in wine refrigerator and panoramic ocean views. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
31622 Santa Rosa Drive
Last but not least, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 31622 Santa Rosa Drive that's going for $3,200/month.
In the charming unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building has on-site laundry, a roof deck and ample storage space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
